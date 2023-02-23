Subi Suresh's mortal remains brought to Varappuzha home, cremation today

Our Correspondent
Published: February 23, 2023 10:33 AM IST
Subi Suresh was suffering from liver ailments. File photos

The mortal remains of comedian and TV anchor Subi Suresh was brought to her residence in Varappuzha on Thursday morning. Her family and friends received the body at 8 am. Ambika, Subi's mother, broke down on seeing her daughter's lifeless body. Actress Manju Pillai was also present.

The body will be kept for public homage at Puthenpally auditorium between 10 am and 2 pm. The cremation will be held at Cheranalloor cemetery at 3 pm.

Subi, who was known for her quick wit and humour, started as a dancer and comedian in various stage shows. She went on to make a name for herself with the comedy series 'Cinemala' and Surya TV's 'Kutty Pattalam'. She also co-hosted Mazhavil Manorama's hit show 'Made for Each Other'.

The star who debuted in feature films with Rajasenan's 'Kanaka Simhasanam', also acted in over 20 movies, including 'Grihanathan', 'Thaksara Lahala', 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty', 'Drama' and 'Kaaryasthan'.

Subi had been suffering from liver disease and passed away at the Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi while under treatment on Wednesday. She was expected to go for a liver transplant procedure.

