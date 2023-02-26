Tovino Thomas sports a thick moustache at Kalaripayattu event, sets hearts racing

Tovino Thomas, who is one of the most stylish actors in Mollywood, set hearts racing after he arrived at the 'Ponnyathankam' venue in Kozhikode, sporting a thick, well-groomed moustache.

The actor, who learnt Kalaripayattu for the film 'Ajayante Randaam Moshanam', also showed off some of his skills at the event, touted as the largest festival in the world that celebrates kalaripayattu.

The actor also accentuated his looks wearing a crisp black shirt and mundu. 'Ponnyathankam' is held annually at Ponniam in Kozhikode. This time, the festival kicked off on February 21 and will continue till February 27.

Tovino, who has a busy year ahead, will be seen in Jithin Lal's film 'Ajayante Randaam Moshanam', which will see him essay a triple role. The actor had recently shared a video of him practicing the martial art on his social media pages.

While many people speculated that the actor grew a thick moustache for 'Ajayante Randaam Moshanam', others were quick to suggest the new look is for 'King of Kotha' featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. However, Tovino had earlier confirmed that he won't be seen in the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer.