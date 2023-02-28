Vineeth Sreenivasan tells the story behind his Varanad run

Vineeth Sreenivasan has opened up on his run from the venue of a temple festival that has turned into a barrel of laughs on social media.

The actor-director-singer was caught on video running away from fans at Varanad in Cherthala the other day. Edited video clips showing him fleeing from the backstage of a cultural festival at a local temple turned into meme material in no time.

Moments before that he had entertained a massive crowd with his smooth rendition of popular Malayalam and Tamil songs.

"I've seen several videos and news regarding the ganamela at Varanad Temple. It was a venue that I enjoyed the most in recent times," wrote Vineeth on Facebook.

Vineeth Sreenivasan entertains the crowd during a cultural festival at the Varanad Temple near Cherthala. Photo: Facebook/@official.vineethsreenivasan

Later, though, the excitement of the fans got uncontrolled and Vineeth had to cut short the ganamela to avoid a cram. "But I was never harmed. I had to run to get to the vehicle because it was not possible to park it on the temple premises."

That said, Vineeth treasures the time he spent at Varanad. "Even now, the passionate residents of Varanad, who sang along, fill my heart. What more can an artist ask for?

"It's my twentieth year as a playback singer. That was my second visit to Varanad. If they invite me again, I will go," Vineeth wrote on Facebook.