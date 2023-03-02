Sushmita Sen reveals she had a heart attack recently

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen through social media posts revealed that she suffered a cardiac arrest a couple of days ago. The actress wrote that she has undergone angioplasty and that there is a stent in place.

“I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’”, she wrote on Instagram.

Acknowledging her gratitude towards those who came to her aid, she said “Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!”

“This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!” she wrote on her Instagram handle.

A winner of the Miss Universe crown in 1994 Sushmita Sen later turned into acting and appeared in supportive roles for several films like 'Biwi No.1', 'Sirf Tum', 'Filhaal' among others. 'Ankhen,' 'Main Hoon Na', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' and so on are some of her commercial hits.

Apart from movies, she has also been active in championing the cause of welfare and empowerment of women for the past several years.