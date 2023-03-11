Omar Lulu’s 'Nalla Samayam' gets ready for OTT release

The High Court quashed the case filed by the Excise Commissioner of Kozhikode against Omar Lulu’s movie 'Nalla Samayam'. Omar Lulu said they will declare the date of the OTT release soon. The film which was released on December 30 was withdrawn from theatres within four days.

The Excise Department filed a case against the film's crew for allegedly showing scenes promoting the use of MDMA. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was filed by Kozhikode Excise Inspector K Sudhakaran alleging that the trailer of the film showcased scenes wherein the drug was promoted. MDMA, more commonly called Ecstasy or Molly, is a party drug that has psychoactive properties.

Following the case and pressure from several corners, the film was withdrawn from the theaters on January 2. Now that the High Court has ruled in favour of the film, Lulu has announced that the OTT release will be announced on March 20. The film which was given an A certificate headlines Irshad and introduces five new heroines to Malayalam cinema. Neena Madhu, Gayatri Shankar, Nora Johnson, Nandana Sahadeva, and Suvaibatul Aslamiyya are the new faces. Shalu Rahim, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Jayaraj Warrier and others are also there in the film.