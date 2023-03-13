Don’t choke Kochi any further, Brahmapuram needs a permanent fix: Mammootty

Kochi: Actor and Kochi resident Mammootty called for an early and permanent solution to the serious air pollution caused by the fire at the solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram on the outskirts of Kochi city.



"Even if the fire is doused and smoke has settled, the Brahmapuram issue needs a permanent solution," Mammootty said.

"People feel suffocated and find it difficult to live in Kochi," the actor said.

He also underlined the need for more effective waste management practices in line with the changes the city has undergone.

"Kochi has developed into a big city. It continues to expand on a daily basis. Like roads and drinking water, waste management is also a basic amenity. Don’t suffocate Kochi any further in a smouldering smoke chamber," Mammootty said.

The problems in connection with the Brahmapuram plant are being heard right from the time it started. The authorities are responsible to resolve those issues. If there is no system here to manage it well, we should imbibe successful systems or excellent models from outside.

He also backed the segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes at the source.

"We should not become a society which blames the Government and leave the responsibility to the Government. We should be responsible for our plastic waste and keep away from the danger called plastic," the actor further noted.

As reported earlier the blaze broke out at the dumping yard on March 2 and efforts to put out the fire are still on. The smoke from the plant has been spread over the city and beyond.

Pointing to the plight of the public, Mammootty said, "Many who talked to me said they are staying away from home and leaving for their home towns. The problem is not limited to Kochi and its surrounding areas. It has gone beyond the neighbouring districts and is spreading further.”

Mammootty also revealed his own travails owing to the air pollution.

“I was in Pune for a film shooting for the past few days and returned only last day. After reaching home, I have been suffering from a severe cough. Gradually, it turned out to be shortness of breath. Yesterday, I reached Wayanad for a shooting and I still feel short of breath," the 71-year-old veteran actor said.