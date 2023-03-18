‘I miss my father, husband here,’ Meena says as celebs celebrate her 4-decade run in industry

It’s been 40 years since actor Meena debuted on screen. A grand function titled ‘Meena 40’ was held to celebrate her journey in cinema. Rajinikanth was the chief guest. This is the first time that such a big function was held to honour a heroine in Tamil cinema. Khusboo, Boney Kapoor, Jeeva, Sarath Kumar, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Sankar, Roja, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Prasanna, and Poornima Bhagyaraj were some of her colleagues who graced the event.

Meena made her debut as a child actor at the age of six in the Rajinikanth-starrer film ‘Enkeyo Ketta Kural', directed by S P Muthuraman in 1982. Later she became Rajinikanth’s heroine in several superhit films, including 'Muthu' (a remake of the Malayalam film 'Thenmavin Kombatthu'). He shared the experience of working with her. Meanwhile, Meena’s daughter Nainika’s fan moment also happened there. When she said she wanted a kiss from Rajnikant, he promptly hugged and kissed her.

Meena, who was overwhelmed with the love and appreciation for her talent, said she missed her husband and father on this special occasion. “I still miss two people here. One is my father and the other is my husband,” she said. Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away on June 28, 2022 in Chennai. The promo video of the event is already out. Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, and Kangana Ranaut wished her on video.