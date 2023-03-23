Prithviraj's 'Aadujeevitham' will hit theatres this year. Know when

'Aadujeevitham', which marks director Blessy's comeback, will release in theatres on October 20. The film, which will be distributed in theatres by Magic Frames, features Prithviraj in the lead role. The 3D movie is bankrolled by K G Abraham and was shot in several locations, including Wadi Rum, Jordan, Sahara, and Kerala.

The film is an adaptation of Benyamin's 2008 best-selling novel of the same name. Prithviraj plays Malayali immigrant Najeeb who was cheated in the promise of a job in West Asia and forced to look after goatherds on a Saudi Arabian farm. In January, a poster of Prithivraj as the lead character went viral on social media. In the poster, Prithviraj is seen with flowing yet unkempt hair and a beard, which reflects the harsh life of a man forced to survive in rough weather in a desert. A R Rahman has composed music for the film, which is one of those Malayalam films that was shot over a long period of time.