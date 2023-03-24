Actor Ajith Kumar's father P S Mani passes away in Chennai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 24, 2023 01:22 PM IST
P S Mani leaves behind his wife Mohini and three sons, Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's father, P S Mani passed away at his residence in Chennai on Friday morning. The actor's father was suffering from a prolonged disease. He was 85. According to a statement issued by his sons, including Ajith Kumar, P S Mani passed away in his sleep. The news was shared on social media by Ajith Kumar's manager.

Stating that the last rites will be a family affair, his sons requested their well-wishers to respect their wishes 'to grieve privately and deal with their father's death with as much equanimity and dignity as possible."

Many celebrities, including Sarath Kumar, G M Sundar and Khusbhu Sundar expressed their condolences to Ajith's family. “Nothing can ease the pain of losing a parent. Deepest condolences to #AjithKumar and his family at the demise of his father Thiru. Subramaniyam avl. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi,” wrote Khusbhu.

(with IANS inputs)

