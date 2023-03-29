'Keeleri' Chahal is taking Malayalam lessons from skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals players can learn a thing or two about batting from Sanju Samson. But strokeplay is not the only thing the Royals' skipper can teach his teammates.

For instance, star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal is already taking a crash course in Malayalam from his captain.

Sanju has posted an edited video of himself and Yuzi Chahal reenacting a popular Malayalam movie scene.

Chahal appears as 'Keeleri Achu', the accidental rowdy portrayed by Mamukkoya in the 1991 comedy, 'Kankettu'.

Chahal appears the perfect fit as his skinny arms and confident gait resembles Achu while there can be no complaints about Sanju choosing the role of the hero, Raju, played by Jayaram. Well, he's the skipper.

In the funny sequence, a knife-wielding Achu dares a locality to challenge him. To his surprise, Raju steps up. Achu is taken aback, but he can't reveal his shock because, after all, what good is a rowdy if people don't fear him.

Then, in a spontaneous act, Achu wraps an arm around Raju and dares the locality to challenge them both. Problem solved.

Sanju captioned the edit, 'Time for Yuzi to learn some Malayalam'. Well played, Sanju.