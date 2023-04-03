Nayanthara finally discloses the names of her adorable twin boys

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 03, 2023 02:27 PM IST
Nayanthara tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. Photo: IANS

Chennai: Actress Nayanthara disclosed the full names of her twin boys during an award function in Chennai. In response to an inquiry about her sons' names, she revealed that her first son is named Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan, and her second son is named Ulag Dhaivag N. Shivan. The middle names of her sons were announced during Nayanthara's speech at the event.

It was in June 2022 when Nayanthara tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was graced by superstars such as Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. Later that same year, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they had welcomed their bundle of joy - twin boys via surrogacy.

(With inputs from IANS)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout