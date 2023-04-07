Nayanthara loses cool during temple visit with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara's visit to the Kamakshi Amman temple near Kumbakonam with Vignesh Shivan took an unfortunate turn when a scuffle broke out with a fan, resulting in an unpleasant scene. Despite a large crowd turning up to catch a glimpse of the lady superstar, the darshan did not go as planned, and even the police struggled to contain the situation. Vignesh attempted to calm the crowd down, but tensions continued to rise.

After completing their pooja at the Amman temple, Nayanthara and Vignesh proceeded to another temple. However, they were met with a throng of media and people at the railway station, causing Nayanthara to lose her temper. She threatened to destroy a fan's phone who was filming her and brushed off the hand of another fan who attempted to take a selfie with her, resulting in the viral spread of the incident.