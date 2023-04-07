'Romancham' reportedly faces audio issues on OTT platform

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 07, 2023 03:04 PM IST
The film revolves around a group of young people attempting to summon a ghost using an Ouija board. Photo: Instagram/@soubinshahir

Following its theatrical release in February, 'Romancham,' a mysterious comedy featuring Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod, and other key players, hit Disney+ Hotstar on April 7. However, shortly after its release on the popular streaming platform, viewers reported an audio issue in the film. Netizens took to social media to express how the sound problem was impacting their viewing experience and called for the platform to resolve the issue swiftly.

During the first quarter of 2023, 'Romancham' emerged as the most successful venture upon its theatrical release. The film revolves around a group of young people attempting to summon a ghost using an Ouija board.

