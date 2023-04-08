From ‘Manasinakkare’ to ‘Amen’: Movies to binge watch during Holy Week

Here are some Indian movies with Christian leitmotif to binge-watch during the Holy Week.

‘Manassinakkare’

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, 'Manassinakkare' revolves around an old Christian widow Thresiamma (Sheela) who feels neglected by her children who are after her wealth. She finds refuge in prayers and the warmth and love shown by a poultry shop owner, played by Jayaram, and her neighbour, Nayanthara. Being a believer, Thresiammachettathi can be seen quoting from the Bible now and then. The church and prayers are common themes in this family movie.

‘Veendum Chila Veeetukaryangal’

This Sathyan Anthikad film too revolves around a Christian man Thirumuttathu Kochuthoma, portrayed by Thilakan, who has a strong bond with his children. Since Jayaram’s character is actively involved in the Church choir, some portions of the songs in the film are centred on the Church and its festivities.

‘Ave Maria’

This 2018 Malayalam film directed by Vipin Radhakrishnan revolves around two people who meet each other unexpectedly in Velankanni, known as the Basilica of Our Lady of Health. They are two different personalities. Maria is a devout Catholic, while Rex is a taxi driver given to debauchery. Their lives change unexpectedly due to the situation they are in.

‘Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha’

The movie revolves around a man who is influenced greatly by the Church he attends. He goes to the local parish every Sunday and opens his heart to the priest, now and then. His orthodox Syrian Christian attitude is evident from his attitude about relationships and his attitude to the girl who sneaks in with her boyfriend at his shop. Though the story revolves around an entirely different issue, the movie’s Christian elements are evident.

‘Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam’

The film by Kamal features Mohanlal as an orphan named Aby. Since Aby has a very compassionate heart, he adopts a couple of street children who follow him gladly wherever he goes. They make a living by performing shows on the street. One day, he meets a Church priest and tells his back story. With the help of the priest, Aby sets up a farm. However, he is then diagnosed with a terminal illness. Aby’s relationship with the street children has often been viewed by many as a resemblance to the Good Shepherd (Jesus) and his flock (his followers).

'Minsara Kanavu'

The film featuring Arvind Swamy, Kajol and Prabhu Deva revolves around the life of a young woman who dreams of becoming a nun. Though she is coaxed by her father to get married, she refuses. Her childhood friend falls in love with her. However, when he learns that she wants to become a nun, he hires a hairstylist to change her mind. Will she become a nun and what becomes of her life forms the rest of the story!

‘Amen’

This beautifully captured film by Lijo Jose Pellissery is set against the backdrop of a church. The attire, the shots, the scenes in the film and the situation involving the church make it an interesting watch. The film features Fahadh Faasil and Indrajith in the lead.

'Panthrandu'

The story is inspired by the Biblical tale of Christ and his 12 disciples. The film by Leo Thaddeus focuses on two brothers played by Shine Tom Chacko and Vianayakan and their gang of 11 goons. The band of goons meet a mysterious man. The Christ-like attitude of the mysterious man and the elements in the story lends the film a Biblical touch.