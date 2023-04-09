Mohanlal surprises fans with announcement of 'Malaikottai Valiban' first look poster release

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2023 12:06 PM IST
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this movie, wondering what their favourite star has in store for them. Photo: Manorama

Superstar Mohanlal pleasantly surprised his fans on Easter by announcing on Instagram that the first look poster of his upcoming movie 'Malaikottai Valiban' will be unveiled on April 14. This highly-anticipated action thriller will be directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and is expected to showcase some of the finest talents in Indian cinema. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this movie, wondering what their favourite star has in store for them.

Regarded as one of the most skilled directors in Malayalam cinema, Lijo Jose Pellissery has been consistently delivering blockbuster hits. His 2019 movie, Jallikattu, was chosen as India's official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards, showcasing his impressive talent and expertise in filmmaking.

