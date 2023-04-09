Prithviraj's unrecognizable avatar in 'Aadujeevitham' trailer leaves fans in awe

Kochi: On Friday night, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran acted quickly to release the trailer for his upcoming film 'Aadujeevitham' after it was leaked online. The film is being directed by the national award-winning filmmaker Blessy, and the teaser suggests that the movie is poised to impress.

The pan-India actor, who took to social media to share the trailer with his fans, wrote, "AADUJEEVITHAM Yes, it was unintentional. No, it wasn't meant to be 'leaked' online. But I guess by now, most of you know that the AADUJEEVITHAM trailer, cut exclusively for the festival circuits, is online. So here it is, The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see."

However, fans were quick to identify Prithviraj's unrecognizable avatar in the three-minute clip. The storyline revolves around a Keralite migrant worker, Najeeb, who leaves his family and village in search of work. Aadujeevitham translates to 'The goat life' and is based on a best-selling novel with the same title authored by Benyamin and based on real-life events.

The trailer's hard-hitting visuals along with the haunting background score create a perfect backdrop for this thrilling desert adventure survival story. It indicates a promising survival story, possibly an unforgettable one in Indian cinema in a long time.

The film already has ace crew members like A.R. Rahman, Resul Pookutty, Sreekar Prasad, and Sunil K.S. backing it.

(With inputs from IANS)