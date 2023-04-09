Salman Khan's gym picture goes viral, fans react with hilarious comments

Mumbai: Social media is abuzz with a viral picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at the gym, with many leaving humorous comments. The image features Salman proudly displaying his well-toned quads while dressed in black shorts and a fitted T-shirt, with a white hand towel on his head. He captioned the image: "21st APRIL #KBKJ".

However, fans couldn't stop commenting on his picture and re-imagined several versions of the same picture. One fan commented, "Who said Brother Teresa?" Another wrote, "Bhai is Teresa noww." A user added, "Salman Teresa Khan." One fan said, "Bhai is now 57 years old, but still doesn't look over 30."

A meme page even drew a parallel between Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and the Nun from the 'Conjuring' universe, calling it: "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Nun."

(With IANS inputs)