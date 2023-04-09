Salman Khan's gym picture goes viral, fans react with hilarious comments

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2023 12:40 PM IST
Fans couldn't stop commenting on his picture and re-imagined several versions of the same picture. Photo: Manorama

Mumbai: Social media is abuzz with a viral picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at the gym, with many leaving humorous comments. The image features Salman proudly displaying his well-toned quads while dressed in black shorts and a fitted T-shirt, with a white hand towel on his head. He captioned the image: "21st APRIL #KBKJ".

However, fans couldn't stop commenting on his picture and re-imagined several versions of the same picture. One fan commented, "Who said Brother Teresa?" Another wrote, "Bhai is Teresa noww." A user added, "Salman Teresa Khan." One fan said, "Bhai is now 57 years old, but still doesn't look over 30."

A meme page even drew a parallel between Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and the Nun from the 'Conjuring' universe, calling it: "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Nun."
(With IANS inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout