Priyadarshan is 'puzzled' by Sreenivasan's allegations against Mohanlal

Though Mohanlal is yet to respond to actor-writer-director Sreenivasan's remark that he is a 'complete actor' in real life, their long-time friend and associate, Priyadarshan has come out in support of the Superstar.

In an interview with trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, director Priyadarshan said he is puzzled by the allegation raised by Sreenivasan.

“Both are my good friends. There is a dialogue in my film 'Corona Papers' which goes—“It is humane to forget and divine to forgive.” I believe all humans should practice it."

The 'Akkare Akkare Akkare' director opined that Sreenivasan's health could be playing a major role in the controversy. "I don’t know why he made such a remark. Maybe his health can be cited as the reason for it. I don’t know. I shouldn’t comment on it without knowing the real reason behind it," said Priyadarshan.

"Even Sathyan Anthikad is confused. We did speak about it. We don’t know why Sreeni is saying something like this. We found it strange." Priyadarshan also felt that Mohanlal ignoring the controversy is a good thing. "He must be thinking about how he should react to it. He knows Sreenivasan well,” added Priyadarshan.

In the controversial interview given to a leading daily, Sreenivasan had also revealed that Mohanlal gave yesteryear superstar Prem Nazir the cold shoulders when the latter approached him with a movie idea.