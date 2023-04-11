'LGM': MS Dhoni's foray into film production with Tamil comedy

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has announced that he will be making his debut as a film producer with a Tamil movie titled 'LGM' (short for 'Lets Get Married'). The first look poster of the movie was shared by the renowned cricketer on Facebook, and it has been creating a buzz all over the internet. 'LGM' has been created by Sakshi Dhoni and is expected to be a family comedy film.

The poster features the film's lead actors, Harish Kalyan and Ivana, along with veteran actress Nadiya Moidu, all holding onto a wedding ring. The movie will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani and will also feature Yogi Babu and RJ Vijay in prominent roles. Dhoni is the co-owner of 'Dhoni Entertainment', a production house that he founded along with his wife, Sakshi.