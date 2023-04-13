'Thuramukham' OTT release date out. Know where, when to watch the Nivin Pauly film

'Thuramukham', based on K M Chidambaran's play of the same name, has locked it's OTT release date. Though it was not a commercial success, the film starring Nivin Pauly opened to positive reviews in theatres this March.

The movie revolves around the unjust 'chaapa' system, which existed in Mattancherry port. It also focuses on the struggles of the working class and the stark poverty that existed during those days. The movie is backed by powerful performances by Poornima Indrajith, Arjun Ashokan, Darshana Rajendran, Nimisha, Joju George, Indrajith and Sudev Nair, among others.

The film was slated for release last year, but got delayed due to several reasons. It was also one of Nivin Pauly's most anticipated releases till date.

The film directed by Rajeev Ravi and written by Gopan Chidambaran, will start streaming on SonyLiv from April 28.