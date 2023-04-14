Mohanlal's look in Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is intense and refreshing

Published: April 14, 2023 06:54 PM IST
The poster hints that Mohanlal will be playing a wrestler in the film. Photos: Facebook

Mohanlal's look in the film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is out. The superstar had pleasantly surprised his fans on Easter by announcing that the first look of the film would be unveiled on April 14. Now, that the poster is out, fans can't stop raving over the superstar's look in the movie.

Mohanlal can be seen pulling on some battling ropes in the poster, with his back to a full-sized moon. He also has an iron kada around his neck.

It looks like Mohanlal will be playing a wrestler in the film. Earlier, the film's producer Shibu Baby John who is bankrolling the film under his newly floated production house John and Mary Creative, denied the rumours that suggested that Mohanlal would be playing the indomitable wrestler Great Gama of British India.

'Malaikottai Vaaliban' has been generating a lot of discussions ever since Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery, who recently helmed the movie 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', announced their collaboration for the first time.

