Yash in talks with Geetu Mohandas for new project? Move surprises netizens

Director Geetu Mohandas is reportedly, planning to collaborate with KGF star Yash for her upcoming project. According to industry sources, Yash has been in talks with the national award-winning director for the past one year. He is expected to sign up for the project in the coming days.

There are also reports that suggest Yash had turned down big-budget commercial films like 'Brahmastra 2' to collaborate with Geetu.

The move has surprised netizens since Geetu's line of work, include films like 'Moothon', which deal with sensitive subjects. Yash's earlier works were mostly commercial hits.

Many are happy that Yash has decided to do a film that might allow him to try out something different, rather than the mass action that he usually delivers. Some netizens have even compared him with Baahubali actor Prabhas, who unlike him, chose to sign up big commercial projects after the Rajamouli directorial turned out to be a blockbuster.