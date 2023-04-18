Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday post for Siddharth leaves fans swooning

Actor Siddharth celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday, and his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari marked the occasion by sharing a special video of the couple on vacation. In the video, the duo appears to be enjoying their time together, adding to the already existing speculations about their relationship. Aditi captioned the post, 'Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest siddu day.'

Aditi and Siddharth's love story reportedly began on the sets of their movie 'Maha Samudram.' The duo was often seen together at the film's promotional events, and since then, they have been spotted attending various events. Despite the ongoing speculations and rumours, neither of them has made any official statement regarding their alleged relationship.