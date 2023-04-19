What's 'Romancham' got to do with 'Ee Parakkum Thalika'? Here's what trolls have to say

'Romancham' has been receiving a lot of mixed reviews post the film's OTT release. While some say the movie is interesting, others claim the film did not live up to their expectations. However, what everyone seems to agree with is that Sinumon played by Arjun Ashokan is a cracker of a character in the film as he is funny and scary at the same time.

Since Sinumon can’t stand rats, he smashes it against a wall whenever he comes across one. Not just that, he also religiously buries all the dead rats. Now, netizens have found a very interesting reason behind his hatred for rats. They have put two and two together and come up with this strange theory about his lineage. They are convinced that he is the son of 'Ee Parakkum Thalika’s Sundaran (played by Harisree Ashokan) who has an axe to grind with a rat who chewed his passport. That explains Sinumon’s hatred for rats as they destroyed his father’s future.

Trolls are saying that Sinumon is determined to kill all the rats that made life hell for his father. The video featuring footage from both films has gone viral on social media now.