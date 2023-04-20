'Pakalum Pathiravum', 'Bhediya': New releases on OTT platforms this week

With the weekend upon us, OTT platforms are gearing up for new releases, and so are the audiences. If you plan to spend your weekend binge-watching some interesting movies on digital platforms, here are the top picks for this week.

Pakalum Pathiravum (Malayalam)

Kunchacko Boban and Rajisha Vijayan play the main characters in this suspenseful movie. The film tells the story of a wildlife photographer who embarks on a journey from Kochi to Mysore with a dark motive. As he travels through the Maoist-controlled areas of Wayanad, he confronts several intense and gripping situations, which are portrayed with great skill in the movie.

Streaming on Zee5 from April 21

Bhediya (Hindi)

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bhediya' is a horror-comedy film that features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, with Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. The movie's plot revolves around a man who transforms into a werewolf to safeguard his beloved from a malevolent supernatural force.

Streaming on Jio Cinema from April 20

Indian Matchmaking 3 (English, Hindi)

Sima Taparia, the world-renowned matchmaker for Indian families, returns to tackle the challenges posed by her demanding clients in the latest season of 'Indian Matchmaking' on Netflix. In this new season, a fresh crop of singles, including some familiar faces, will interact with prospective partners through the guidance of the star matchmaker. The ultimate goal is to find their ideal matches and take the next step towards marriage.

Streaming on Netflix from April 21

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (English)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5 kicks off with 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,' featuring the return of superhero duo Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Lilly) as Ant-Man and the Wasp, respectively. Along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family embarks on an exciting journey into the Quantum Realm. There, they encounter bizarre new creatures and undertake a mission that will test their limits and push them to new heights.

Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 21

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Hindi)

Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala play the lead roles in this supernatural drama series, which tells the story of a defiant vampire who seeks refuge with a charming human dentist after damaging a tooth. Despite their differences, the two fall in love, and the series revolves around their unconventional relationship. The plotline centres on whether the couple's love and lives can endure the many challenges and obstacles they face.

Streaming on Netflix from April 20