Bollywood's power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan mark 16th wedding anniversary

Celebrity power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are marking their 16th wedding anniversary with a display of affection on social media. The pair, who have been an inspiration to their fans with their unwavering bond, took to Instagram to share pictures on their special day. Aishwarya's post was accompanied by the caption 'Sweet 16' with heart emoticons, while Abhishek's read simply '16' with an evil eye emoticon.

The couple's social media followers were quick to congratulate the pair on their milestone, with many expressing admiration for their strong relationship. "They are made for each other," one fan gushed, while another added, "Heartfelt congratulations, stay blessed."