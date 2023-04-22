Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast: Big B thanks Elon Musk after his Twitter blue tick gets restored

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards Twitter CEO Elon Musk after his blue verification badge was restored on the micro-blogging website.

Amitabh wrote, "T 4624 - ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage." He then added a hilarious spin to the song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' from the 1994 film 'Mohra', originally picturized on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, writing, "Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! (gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: 'Tu cheez badee hai musk musk ... too cheez badee hai, musk.'"

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Project K,' directed by Nag Ashwin, alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film is set to hit screens on January 12, 2024. Additionally, Amitabh will appear in the upcoming courtroom drama thriller 'Section 84,' written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

(With IANS inputs)