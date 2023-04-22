'Dasara' starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh to release in multiple languages on Netflix

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2023 11:21 AM IST
The film received critical acclaim and praise from audiences for its raw performances, compelling storyline, and stunning cinematography. Photo: Instagram/Nani

The Nani-Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Dasara', which premiered in theatres on March 30, is now set to make its digital debut. The film, directed by Srikanth Odhela, will be released on Netflix on April 27. According to Netflix India South's tweet, the movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

'Dasara' is a tale of revenge, love, and ambition set against the backdrop of a coal mine in Telangana's Karimnagar district. Dharani, played by Nani, is a downtrodden hero seeking revenge against those who killed his friend in this gripping tale. The film received critical acclaim and praise from audiences for its raw performances, compelling storyline, and stunning cinematography.

