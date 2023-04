The first look poster for the upcoming Malayalam web series 'Kerala Crime Files' was revealed on Friday. This series marks the debut of Disney Plus Hotstar in the Malayalam web series space.

The poster showcases Aju Varghese and Lal in intense looks, hinting at the investigative crime thriller theme of the series. Directed by Ahammed Khabeer and written by Ashiq Aimar, the series boasts of music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.