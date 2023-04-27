Aishwarya Rai expresses gratitude for playing an impactful character in Ponniyin Selvan- 2

At a press meet in Mumbai, the team behind Ponniyin Selvan- 2 gathered to promote the upcoming film. Among the attendees were main cast members Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi, as well as musical genius AR Rahman and director Mani Ratnam.

During the event, Aishwarya expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to portray a strong, multi-dimensional woman whose story resonates with so many. She also acknowledged that while the promotional journey may be coming to an end, it is exciting to finally share the film with audiences.

Tomorrow is the highly anticipated release of Ponniyin Selvan-2, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival in theatres. The first instalment of the movie premiered on September 30th, 2022