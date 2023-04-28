HD version of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II leaked online

Just hours after the worldwide release of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan II' (PS2), the movie fell prey to online piracy. The leaked HD version of the movie is available for free download on various torrent sites.

PS2, which is a must-watch on the big screen, is garnering positive review from movie buffs across the world.

The movie, headlined by Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Jayaram, has an exhausting lineup of actors and technicians from various Indian cinema industries. Songs composed by A R Rahman - P S Anthem, Shivoham, and Veera Raja Veera, released last month, were well-received with netizens building up anticipation to the release.

Disclaimer: Onmanorama does not promote or support piracy. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Onmanorama requests our readers to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.