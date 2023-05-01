Ajith's latest film titled 'VidaaMuyarchi'. Makers announce title on actor's birthday

The title poster of actor Ajith Kumar's upcoming film, which was tentatively titled AK62, is out. The announcement was made on the actor's 52nd birthday on May 1. The film will be directed by hit filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni, who has helmed movies like Thadaiyara Thaaka' and 'Thadam'.

Though Vignesh Sivan had initially planned to direct the movie, he was later removed from the project due to creative differences with the producers. Magizh Thirumeni was soon involved in the project.

The film has been titled 'VidaaMuyarchi', which is translated as 'determination' in Tamil. The film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions, which had co-produced Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' Part 1 and 2.

The production house took to Twitter to wish the 'Aasai' and 'Kadhal Kottai' actor on his birthday, calling him a man of persistence, passion and hard work. Ajith is reportedly in Nepal to celebrate his birthday. The film is expected to hit theatres by mid-2023.