'A' certificate for 'The Kerala Story'; 10 scenes deleted, including former CM's interview

The Kerala Story, the controversial Hindi film set to be released this week, has been given the 'A' certificate by the censor board.

Besides, 10 scenes, including the entire interview of a former Kerala chief minister -- understood to be VS Achuthanandan -- that claims to validate the movie makers' claims, have been deleted from the release print.

In the teaser of the film released last November, a character -- Shalini Unnikrishnan aka Fatima Ba -- says she is one of the 32,000 women from Kerala recruited by ISIS.

That reference has been heavily criticised, and the Muslim Youth League in Kerala recently announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone that proves the allegation about 32,000 women.

Meanwhile, Kerala's major political parties, CPM and Congress, have objected to the release of the film. Besides several socio-religious personalities have also claimed that it propagates misinformation and should not been screened.

Dialogues about Hindu Gods

It is understood that one of the ten scenes cut from the movie contained 'dialogues and inappropriate references to all Hindu Gods'.

Besides, the word 'Indian' from a dialogue 'Indian communists are biggest hypocrites' has also been deleted.

Ex CM's comment

The initial print reportedly included a part from a television interview of a former Kerala chief minister.

In the clip, the veteran leader was heard saying that in the next 20 years, Kerala will turn into a Muslim-majority state as there was an attempt to influence youngsters to convert to Islam. That whole interview part has reportedly been excluded.