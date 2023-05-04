Dune Part Two promises to be even more thrilling than the first instalment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 04, 2023 10:08 AM IST
The movie is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 3, 2023. Photo: Zendaya/Instagram

The much-anticipated trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part Two has been released, and it promises a film even more enthralling than its predecessor, Dune (2021). In this instalment, we see Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides plotting his revenge against the Harkonnens who destroyed his family, while Zendaya returns as Chani, with a more significant role than her extended cameo in the first film.

Dune Part One emerged as the clear winner at the 94th Academy Awards, securing six Oscar wins out of the ten nominations it received. The film was honoured for Best Sound, Original Score, Film Editing, Production Design, Visual Effects, and Cinematography.

Dune: Part Two was filmed on location in several places, including Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, and Italy. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 3, 2023.

