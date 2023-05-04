'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', 'Corona Papers': New releases on OTT platforms this week

As the week progresses, movie enthusiasts are getting ready for a slew of new releases on various OTT platforms. There are plenty of exciting options to choose from that promise to keep viewers entertained. Here are the top picks for this week.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Hindi)

After hitting the theatres on Holi, this romantic comedy featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is now set to be available on the OTT platform. The movie fared well at the box office and is anticipated to replicate its success in the digital arena. Along with the lead pair, the movie also boasts the presence of Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor in supporting roles. 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' marks the first collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Streaming on Netflix from May 3

Corona Papers (Malayalam)

Corona Papers, the recent Malayalam flick by Priyadarshan, which made its debut on the big screens last month, is now getting ready for its digital release. The film is an adaptation of the 2017 Tamil movie 8 Thottakkal, which was itself loosely based on Akira Kurosawa's 1949 Japanese film Stray Dog. Starring Shane Nigam, Siddique and Shine Tom Chacko in crucial roles, the movie has generated much buzz among the audience.

Streaming on Disney plus Hotstar from May 5

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (Hindi)

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo is an upcoming Hindi TV series that features Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in the lead roles. The series is touted as a fresh take on the popular 'saas-bahu' drama sub-genre, which typically delves into the power dynamics between strict and uncompromising mothers-in-law and submissive daughters-in-law.

Streaming on Disney plus Hotstar from May 5

Vikram Vedha (Hindi)

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film with the same title. The story revolves around Vikram, a police officer (played by Hrithik Roshan), who is determined to capture Vedha, a notorious gangster (played by Saif Ali Khan). However, as Vikram gets to know Vedha more closely, he starts to question his own beliefs and values, leading to a gripping showdown between the two main characters.

Streaming on Jio Cinemas from May 8

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (English)

Introducing the new animated series for kids - Star Wars and Master Yoda. The show features Piotr Michael as the voice of Master Yoda, while Emma Berman, Juliet Donenfeld, and Jamaal Avery Jr. voice the characters of Nash, Lys, and Kai, respectively. Dee Bradley Baker lends his voice to Nubs, and Jonathan Lipow voices RJ-83. Don't miss the exciting adventures of these characters in the Star Wars universe.

Streaming on Disney plus Hotstar from May 4