Priyanka Chopra opens up about how botched nose job affected her mental health

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about a challenging phase in her life when a doctor-recommended procedure went awry, impacting her mental health. The actress has been sharing candid insights into her personal and professional life lately.

During an appearance on a talk show, Priyanka spoke about her struggles after getting a polyp removed from her nasal cavity. The surgery changed her appearance dramatically and plunged her into a deep depression. She felt her acting career was finished even before it had begun.

Priyanka credits her father for giving her the strength to undergo corrective surgery. Although she was afraid, her father promised to be with her every step of the way. The actress also credited Bollywood director Anil Sharma for helping her rebuild her career after facing setbacks due to her unsuccessful surgery.