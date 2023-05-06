Wild tusker Arikomban's life to be made into film

Wild tusker Arikomban's life story is all set to be made into a film. Sajid Yahiya who is known for films like 'IDI- Inspector Dawood Ibrahim' and 'Mohanlal' will helm the movie, which will be bankrolled by N M Badusha's production house Badusha Cinemas and Pen and Paper Creations.

The movie will feature the life of the wildtusker, who was shifted to the Periyar Wildlife Reserve, following complaints from residents of Chinnakanal and Santhanpara in Idukki. The elephant, who is known for his penchant for rice, would 'break into' ration shops to steal rice, while also causing destruction in human settlements.

Though he was dropped by the Kerala Forest Department at the Periyar Reserve on April 30 midnight, he travelled at least 40 kms from the reserve and has now reached Meghamalai in Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

His presence there has created panic among residents in the area. According to reports, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has assigned a 120-member unit to monitor the area to prevent an unexpected raid from the wild elephant.

The film titled 'Arikomban' will be scripted by Suhail M Koya. The makers believe Arikomban's life story deserves to be made into a movie, especially due to the interest it has generated among people in Kerala.