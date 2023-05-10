Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans make secret trip to visit Jeremy Renner after accident

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 10, 2023 01:33 PM IST
Johansson further mentioned that Renner was a spiritual and soulful person, and his work reflected his depth as a person. Photo: IANS

Los Angeles: Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she and Chris Evans made a secret trip to visit Jeremy Renner, who was involved in a near-fatal accident on January 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. The 'Hawkeye' actor was crushed by a seven-ton snowcat while trying to reach his nephew who was stuck in a snowdrift, breaking more than 30 bones and suffering orthopaedic injuries and blunt chest trauma.

According to 'Variety', Johansson expressed her happiness to see Renner again and added that he was in an amazing space mentally. She further mentioned that Renner was a spiritual and soulful person, and his work reflected his depth as a person. She was overjoyed to see that he was full of life and light, and they laughed a lot.

Chris Evans, who began working with Johansson when she was a teen in the heist film 'The Perfect Score', said that there were no tears but a lot of laughs, smiles, and hugs during the reunion. 'Variety' also noted that Renner took a potentially tragic event and turned it into something inspiring.
(With IANS inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout