Director Jude Anthany misusing success to shame me, my family: Antony Varghese

Actor Antony Varghese has finally broken his silence over the allegations raised by '2018' director Jude Anthany Joseph, who accused him of backtracking from a film after collecting advance payment from the producer.

Addressing a press meet in Kochi on Thursday, Antony said Jude was using his success to bring down his career. “He is misusing his success. His allegations will destroy my career. What will the other producers, who have signed me up for their films, think about me,” he asked.

Antony, popularly known by screen name Pepe, said he decided to address the issue since Jude's words have affected his family badly. “I remained silent for two days because I didn't want to add fire to the allegations. However, Jude's statements have hurt my family intensely. He accused me of accepting advance payment from a producer to conduct my sister's marriage. I have the documents with me. I returned the money to the producer on January 27, 2020. My sister's marriage was held on January 18, 2021, a year after I paid the money back. I decided to drop out of the project because I had differences regarding the second part of the film. Jude, who was the co-producer of the film, abused me verbally when I addressed this issue. This is why I dropped out of the movie. However, the issue was resolved after it was brought to the attention of various film bodies. I don't understand why he is bringing it up now,” he said.

Antony added the allegations shamed his family. “The allegations have hurt my mother, sister, and wife who are now very ashamed to leave the house. People snicker at them when they attend any function. Many people have passed negative remarks about me on social media. Trolls and comments on my wife's social media page caused more hurt. How would you react if such an allegation is made against you? I just wanted to issue a clarification since this is affecting my family,” he maintained.

Antony added that he was hurt by Jude's remarks on his acting. “He said I don't have the calibre to act and that I made big in films only because of Lijo Jose Pellissery. Who is he to measure my acting ability? I indeed forayed into films because of Lijo Jose. Everyone joins films after they are introduced by someone,” he said.