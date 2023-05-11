Row over vehicle RC expiry: Actress Gouri Kishan’s spat with cops go viral

A video of actress Gouri G Kishan, indulging in a heated exchange of words with cops in the dead of night, has gone viral. The ‘96’ movie fame was reportedly stopped by police when she was taking a ride in her vehicle along with Shersha Sherief, who will play the lead along with her in the upcoming film 'Little Miss Rawther'.

The argument started over the expiry of the RC book validity of the vehicle in which the duo was travelling. However, it soon escalated and an upset Gouri can be seen fiercely disputing with the men in uniform. She can even be seen sobbing at the end of the episode.

The actress could also be heard saying it’s not proper to behave rudely to her just because she was travelling with a male during the night.

“Why are you behaving so rudely with me? Is it just because I went out with a male friend at 11pm? You are targeting me. My humble prayer is that no woman should face such treatment. I’m a 23-year-old girl. I may not have the maturity you have. It took me some time to realize my mistake. We didn’t notice that the validity of the RC book has expired. We’re admitting the same and are ready to remit the fine,” the actress says in the video.

Though it looks like the actor is engaging in a real verbal duel, there are also reports that it is a prank video, which was leaked by the makers as part of the promotion of ‘Little Miss Rawther’. However, the film producers and crew have not clarified the incident.

Actress Gauri Kishan, who is active in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telungu movies, is known for her role as the younger version of Trisha’s character Jaanu in the film ‘96’.