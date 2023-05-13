Ahaana's impulsive 'Yes' to cameo role in 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' a hit decision

Ahaana’s presence in ‘Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum’ was a surprise for fans. Her cameo was kept a secret by the film crew till the release date. Ahaana said she was happy to have surprised the viewers and that many people called to congratulate her.

“Happy to have surprised so many of you in theatres. Been receiving so many messages and it’s so heart-warming when you all come and tell me that you felt so happy to randomly see me on screen. Truly means so much to me.

I’ve always fancied cameos and this was the best first cameo opportunity I could have gotten.

I’m so glad I impulsively said yes to Akhil Sathyan. Thank you for thinking about me and for giving me the opportunity to be a small, but beautiful part of your lovely film. Your first film is a super-duper hit and I’m so happy for you, Akhil. I really admire your passion and clarity as a filmmaker! Thank you for giving me the precious opportunity of getting to share screen space with Innocent Uncle. I’ll always be grateful to you for that.

I absolutely loved working with Fahadh! Was always a fan and became a bigger fan post working with him! Sending love and good energies to everyone who was a part of the film. I’m glad our paths crossed! 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' is in its super-successful 3rd Week in theatres. If you haven’t already watched this beautiful film, make sure you don’t miss this lovely film that will make you laugh and cry!”