Vikas Bahl to direct Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in new supernatural thriller

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2023 12:49 PM IST
The film will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Actors Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan are set to co-star in an upcoming supernatural thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl, the director of the National Award-winning movie 'Queen'. The film is currently untitled.

The film is in the pre-production stage and will go on floors next month. It will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London.

For the film, Ajay, who is also producing, has teamed up with 'Drishyam 2' producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is being produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

Ajay's last film 'Bholaa' grossed Rs 112 crore worldwide, according to trade experts. Prior to that, 'Drishyam 2' registered a monumental success collecting Rs 345 crore worldwide.
(With IANS inputs)

