Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at offices of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in Chennai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 16, 2023 04:19 PM IST
The production house is now headed by GKM Tamil Kumaran. Movie poster | Instagram

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials has conducted raids at various offices of Lyca Productions in Chennai, police sources said. Lyca Productions is known for bankrolling several blockbuster Tamil projects, involving superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Ajith.

'Ponniyin Selvan 1' and it's sequel 'PS-2', directed by Mani Ratnam and featuring a multi-star cast, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Trisha, among others, were also bankrolled by the firm, which was started by Subaskaran Allirajah in 2014. The production house is now headed by GKM Tamil Kumaran.

According to sources, the raids were conducted at the Lyca Productions headquarters at Vijaya Raghava Road, among other places.

There are reports that the raids were conducted in connection with the ED's money-laundering probe into fund irregularities by the production house. However, the production company is yet to issue any immediate response regarding the raids.

