Thala Ajith surprises fellow rider with superbike as a gesture of gratitude for Nepal trip

Mumbai: Thala Ajith embarked on an adventurous bike trip to Nepal and pleasantly surprised his fellow rider by presenting him with a luxurious BMW superbike valued at over Rs 12 lakh as a gesture of gratitude for organizing the trip.

Ajith gifted his fellow rider, Sugat Satpathy, with a superbike as a token of appreciation. The two became associated with Ride Sikkim in 2022.

Satpathy took to Instagram and shared that he had organized two bike tours for Ajith in the past, and he was recently gifted a BMW superbike.

According to bikedekho.com, the on-road price of the superbike is listed at Rs. 12.95 lakh.

In the caption, Satpathy wrote, "As they say, nothing is predestined. The obstacles of your past can become the getaways that lead to new beginnings."

"In 2022, I got associated with Ride Sikkim. Breaking free from my monotonous life, I knew deep inside that this is what my soul craved for - a new environment and super lovely people around. Life seemed meaningful again."

"Towards the end of the same year, luck favoured me. I would say I was privileged to get in touch with Mr Ajith Kumar, one of the biggest superstars of the Tamil movie industry and an avid biker who rides adventure bikes with pure class."

Satpathy added, "Later, I organized a complete northeast tour for him and rode with him on my trustworthy Duke 390, which is several years old. After the ride, he promised to do another tour of Nepal and Bhutan with me, which we recently completed on May 6th."

"Throughout the ride, we created unforgettable memories, covered incredible miles, and witnessed many beautiful sunsets and sunrises."

"This F850GS right here means so much more to me than just a motorcycle. It was gifted to me by him. Yes! It's a gift from Anna to me, with lots of love. He didn't hesitate for a moment."

Satpathy mentioned that Ajith simply wanted him to have the bike.

"He just wanted me to have this beautiful-looking F850GS, capable enough to explore the globe. Words fall short to describe the role this person has in my life, but yes, we share the same vibe, the same tribe."

"He made me feel like an elder brother who wishes nothing but the best for me, expecting nothing in return. You're the best, Anna."

