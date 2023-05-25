Ranveer and Alia's electrifying chemistry takes centre stage in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 25, 2023 12:00 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The first glimpse of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani unveiled, generating excitement. The highly anticipated Bollywood movie features the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, reuniting after their memorable collaboration in Gully Boy. Karan Johar takes the director's chair, marking his return to directing after a gap of seven years. His previous directorial venture was the 2016 hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani casts a stellar lineup including renowned actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi alongside Ranveer and Alia. The initial glimpse unveiled captivating character posters of Ranveer and Alia, capturing their distinct personas. Ranveer exuded flamboyance with his striking attire, while Alia radiated beauty adorned in an elegant saree.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout