Karthi to shine in 'Japan': A promising quirky action thriller

Chennai: Karthi, who has been riding high on the success of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise, is all set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming film 'Japan.' Directed by the talented Raju Murugan, 'Japan' promises to be a quirky action thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

'Japan' holds significant importance for Karthi as it marks his 25th film. The cast also includes Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, and Vijay Milton, who play pivotal roles in the movie.

Dream Warrior Pictures shared the introductory video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with the caption reading: "Here comes our #Japan - Made in India #JapanFromDiwali." The film is scheduled for release during Diwali in 2023.

In the video, Karthi appears in a completely new and flamboyant avatar as 'Japan.' He sports curly hair, funky glasses, and a tracksuit, while impressively wielding two golden machine guns in both hands.

The cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman, while Philomin Raj takes charge of the editing. The music and background score for the film is composed by G.V. Prakash.

(With IANS inputs)