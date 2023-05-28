The Haunted Column | When innocence conceals darkness: The Omen's unforgettable Antichrist

When discussing classic horrors, it is impossible to overlook the enduring presence of the film 'The Omen'. Helmed by Richard Donner in 1976, this supernatural horror masterpiece continues to hold its place as a revered cult classic in the genre. 'The Omen' takes on a chilling subject matter that has instilled fear in countless individuals—the existence of the Antichrist.

'The Omen' exemplifies the unsettling power of believing in the existence of true evil as it delves into the story of a wealthy American diplomat Richard Thorn who discovers that his adopted son, Damien Thorn, is the Antichrist. The film takes audiences on a suspenseful journey as ominous events unfold, and the desperate race against time begins to prevent the rise of ultimate evil. While childhood tales often associate the Antichrist with Europe and the damnation of sinners, this Hollywood movie brings the Antichrist closer to home, presenting an American incarnation in the form of Damien Thorn.

The movie skillfully capitalizes on fears to intensify its horror element. By tapping into deep-rooted anxieties surrounding the concept of the antichrist, the film presents a supernatural and unsettling threat. It effectively incorporates religious symbolism and imagery, including biblical references and Damien's '666' birthmark, to enhance the sense of dread. Such was the impact of Damien's eerie scalp and the number '666' that it instilled a profound fear in people, leading them to avoid the number altogether.

'The Omen' also had some seriously unsettling scenes that were pretty cutting-edge for the 70s. Who could forget those terrifying raven attacks and those shocking impaling scenes? Damien was a force to be reckoned with, even at the tender age of five, pulling off the most bizarre and twisted things with his mind. Donner brilliantly cast the most adorable 5-year-old to portray the Antichrist, and it was a stroke of genius. Despite his innocent appearance, the child exuded an uncanny charm as the embodiment of pure evil.

'The Omen' is remarkably captivating due to the fact that every character in the story meets a tragic demise. It is intriguing how, once any suspicions arise regarding Damien's intentions, the outcome is swiftly fatal for the doubter. While the existence of sequels to the movie suggests a deliberate continuation, the intentions of the filmmakers remain uncertain. Nevertheless, the conclusion of the film leaves the audience in suspense, overwhelmed by a foreboding sense of impending calamity. Astonishingly, Damien consistently emerges triumphant, showcasing exceptional aptitude for survival.

'The Omen' does not seek to glorify evil; rather, it leaves us contemplating the unsettling notion that the Antichrist could be anyone—a concept not easily brushed aside due to the faith many have in God. Unlike typical horror tropes involving ghostly apparitions or demonic manifestations, the Antichrist is portrayed as an ordinary individual. This unique approach sets 'The Omen' apart from other films exploring similar themes, creating a chilling and thought-provoking experience that lingers long after the credits roll.