From flop to international fame: Samantha's 'Shaakuntalam' triumphs at Cannes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 29, 2023 10:29 AM IST
Shaakuntalam Movie Poster. Photo: Samantha/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film 'Shaakuntalam', directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gunasekhar, faced a significant setback at the Indian box office. Despite being made with a budget of Rs 65 crores, the film garnered a mere Rs 20 crores in total earnings. This underwhelming performance has labelled 'Shaakuntalam' as Samantha's biggest flop in her illustrious decade-long career in the film industry.

Surprisingly, the film has garnered significant acclaim from the international audience. At the Cannes World Film Festival 2023, it achieved an impressive feat by winning four prestigious awards, including the highly regarded Best Foreign Film category. The film's remarkable achievements extended to other notable categories, securing recognition for Best Costume Design, Best Fantasy Film, and Best Indian Film.

Samantha, on the other hand, continues to explore diverse roles in her upcoming projects. She is set to mesmerize the audience in the Telugu film 'Kushi' alongside Vijay Devarakonda. Simultaneously, she has recently revealed her involvement in a new Tamil venture titled 'Chennai Project,' where she will be starring alongside Viveik Kalra.

