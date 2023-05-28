Major success for Justine Triet: 'Anatomy of a Fall' takes home Palme d'Or at Cannes

Cannes: Justine Triet's compelling legal drama, 'Anatomy of a Fall,' has been awarded the prestigious Palme d'Or, as reported by 'Variety.' This remarkable achievement follows Ruben Ostlund's second Palme d'Or win for 'The Triangle of Sadness' last year. Triet's thought-provoking film has mesmerized Cannes audiences, receiving high praise and firmly establishing itself as one of the festival's standout entries.

'Anatomy of a Fall' delves into the investigation of a renowned novelist (Sandra Huller) accused of murdering her husband, while also exploring the intricate dynamics of their marriage. The film skillfully brings forth intimate details from their personal lives, subjecting them to scrutiny in the courtroom, press, and the eyes of the public.

Triet joins an elite group as only the third woman director to receive the Palme d'Or, following Julia Ducournau for 'Titane' and Jane Campion for 'The Piano,' as noted by 'Variety.'

During the festival, Ducournau presented the Grand Prix to Jonathan Glazer's 'The Zone of Interest,' an adaptation of Martin Amis' World War II novel. This haunting film, which unfolds against the backdrop of Auschwitz, explores the private life of a German commandant (Christian Friedel) responsible for the execution of countless Jews. While the horrors remain mostly off-screen, the movie delves into the officer's personal life, raising questions about the morality of those involved.

The first prize in the official competition was awarded to Japanese actor Koji Yakusho for his role in Wim Wenders' 'Perfect Days.' Yakusho portrays a working-class Tokyo man who spends his mornings cleaning public toilets while devoting his free time to reading books, tending to trees, and observing the people around him, according to 'Variety.'

The surprise announcement of the best actress award highlighted Turkish actor Merve Dizdar's performance in Nuri Bilge Ceylan's introspective and philosophical film, 'About Dry Grasses.' Dizdar plays a rural school teacher who challenges the self-centred male protagonist.

Directing honours were bestowed upon Tran Anh Hung for 'The Pot au Feu,' as reported by 'Variety.' Set in 19th-century France, this mouthwatering feature film explores the shared passion between a renowned gourmet (Benoit Magimel) and his cook (Juliette Binoche) of nearly two decades, intertwining their culinary expertise with their personal lives. During his acceptance speech, the director gratefully acknowledged his wife, playfully correcting himself by referring to her as "his cook."

Sakamoto Yuji received the screenplay prize for 'Monster,' while Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki was awarded the Jury Prize for 'Fallen Leaves,' an enduring love story between two strangers struggling to maintain their jobs amidst radio reports of the war in Ukraine. The film's narrative evokes a timeless quality, transcending its immediate setting.

