Robert Downey Jr. says he’d 'happily' return as Iron Man in MCU

Hollywood icon Robert Downey Jr. has shown enthusiasm for returning to his iconic role as Iron Man. However, there's a significant obstacle: the character met his demise in 'Avengers: Endgame'. During an interview with GamesRadar at the Sands: International Film Festival, directors Joe and Anthony Russo expressed their scepticism about Downey's potential return. "I don't know how they would do it. I don’t know what the road to that would be," Anthony Russo remarked, as reported by deadline.com.

"I mean, we closed that book, so it would be up to them to figure out how to reopen it," Joe Russo added.

Marvel head Kevin Feige refuted the claim that it was mulling over bringing Iron Man back.

He had earlier said Marvel Studios could not "magically undo" Tony Stark's death in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” Feige told Vanity Fair.

“We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

(With IANS inputs)